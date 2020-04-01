Claude 'Claudia' Elisabeth McCoy-Walker
MARION — Claude “Claudia” Elisabeth McCoy-Walker, 93, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, in Hawthorne Inn in Marion.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY GOVERNOR J.B. PRITZKER, a private funeral service and visitation will be at Blue Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Phil Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Denning Cemetery in West Frankfort.

For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the Lakeland Baptist Church of Carbondale or Zion United Church of Christ in Marion.

