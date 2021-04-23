Claude Stephen "Steve" Duplessis

MARION — Claude Stephen "Steve" Duplessis, age 64, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.

The visitation will be on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplin Andrew Hastie presiding.

Interment will follow next to his grandmother, Inez Franklin in Union Grove Cemetery northeast of Pittsburg, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the members of the Heyde-Pillow V.F.W. Post No. 1301 of Marion, and members of the United States Navy Funeral Honors Burial Detail at the cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home" to help with final expenses. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.