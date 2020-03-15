Claudia Maneene Mills
0 entries

Claudia Maneene Mills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON CITY — Claudia Maneene Mills, 78, passed away at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Stephen Hudspath officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be at 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Claudia Mills, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Pyle Funeral Home
1008 W. Broadway Blvd.
Johnston City, IL 62951
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 19
Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
2:00PM
Pyle Funeral Home
1008 W. Broadway Blvd.
Johnston City, IL 62951
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News