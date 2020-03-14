JOHNSTON CITY — Claudia Maneene Mills, 78, passed away at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Stephen Hudspath officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be at 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Claudia Mills, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Pyle Funeral Home
1008 W. Broadway Blvd.
Johnston City, IL 62951
1008 W. Broadway Blvd.
Johnston City, IL 62951
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 19
Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Pyle Funeral Home
1008 W. Broadway Blvd.
Johnston City, IL 62951
1008 W. Broadway Blvd.
Johnston City, IL 62951
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.