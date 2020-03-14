JOHNSTON CITY — Claudia Maneene Mills, 78, passed away at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Stephen Hudspath officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be at 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.

