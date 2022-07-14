Cleo Rex Morris

July 14, 1947 - July 12, 2022

NEW HARMONY, IN — Cleo Rex Morris, 74, of New Harmony, Indiana, born July 14, 1947, to George and Lola Faye (Melvin) Morris in West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh, Indiana.

Rex was in the Special Forces during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #370 in New Harmony, Indiana. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques, family and socializing on his golf cart. He was a familiar face at the Main Café and attended Johnson United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Carolyn (Jennings) Morris; daughters: Jamiel Morris of Morganfield, Kentucky and Cindy Smotherman (Jeff) of New Harmony, Indiana; sons: Randy Polson (Christine) of Nashville, Tennessee and Chad Robinson (Amy) of Morganfield, Kentucky; sister, Melanie Jo Walker (Gerald) of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Sarah Smotherman, Andrea Howard (Alex), Kane Morris, Jordan Robinson, Hunter Robinson, Nia Morris and Kenzie LaLand along with three great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial to follow in Springdale Cemetery near Sebree, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time, Friday, July 15, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Legion Post #370, 516 Church St, New Harmony, Indiana 47631.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com.