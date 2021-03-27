Cletus Max Harlow
June 1, 1943 - March 18, 2021
BATTLE GROUND, WA - Cletus Max Harlow, 77, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the home he shared with his wife of 46 years, Linda Sue (Wutzler), in Battle Ground, WA. He was surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Max was born on June 1, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, IL to William Harlow and Lora Belle (Minor).
He married Linda Sue on March 14, 1975 and traveled the country as they lived in Illinois, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, Oregon, Florida and Washington. He worked most of his career in the construction industry which contributed to their travels but retired as a Teamster working in the wholesale food industry. Max never met a stranger, he was always known to talk to everyone and treat them like family. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends over the years. He looked forward to the family being together for a fish fry, elk or whatever game came from the last hunt. Max was very proud of his children and grandchildren and could often be found showing pictures and bragging about them. Linda was the love of his life and they had many adventures together always out exploring the country side wherever they were.
Max is survived by his wife, Linda and their two children: Tonya (Harlow) Finley and husband, David of Gladstone, OR; and Lynnette Harlow and wife, Shannon of La Center, WA; two grandchildren: Geneson Klaus and fiance, Dave Ruzika of Ridgefield, WA, and Victoria Finley of West Linn, OR; along with Sherry, Kathy, Susan and Scott, and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the Mt. Vernon area.
Max is preceded in death by his son, Brett Harlow; parents, William Harlow and Lora Belle Minor; sister, Doloris Chambliss; brother, Ernie Harlow.
A private family/friends memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
