Cletus Max Harlow

He married Linda Sue on March 14, 1975 and traveled the country as they lived in Illinois, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, Oregon, Florida and Washington. He worked most of his career in the construction industry which contributed to their travels but retired as a Teamster working in the wholesale food industry. Max never met a stranger, he was always known to talk to everyone and treat them like family. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends over the years. He looked forward to the family being together for a fish fry, elk or whatever game came from the last hunt. Max was very proud of his children and grandchildren and could often be found showing pictures and bragging about them. Linda was the love of his life and they had many adventures together always out exploring the country side wherever they were.