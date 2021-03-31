Clifton "Cliff" L. Buchholz
MURPHYSBORO -
Clifton "Cliff" L. Buchholz, age 90, of Murphysboro, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.
His funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, with Rev. Danny Motta and Rev. Larry Gilbert officiating. Entombment will be at Murdale Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Wednesday. Mr. Buchholz would prefer memorials to be given in his memory to the United Methodist Church.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
