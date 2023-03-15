Clifton Joseph Snyder
Jan. 3, 1933 - March 10, 2023
MURPHYSBORO — Clifton Joseph Snyder of Murphysboro passed away Friday March 10, 2023 at Du Quoin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Clifton was born on Jan. 3, 1933 in Murphysboro to William Joseph and Daisy Marie (Sloan) Snyder. Clifton was a 1951 graduate of Murphysboro Township High School. He was a U.S Army veteran. Clifton was a longtime butcher for Kroger, Pick's A.G., Boren's IGA, and Piggly Wiggly.
Clifton married Laura Mae "Peggy" Morrison in Murphysboro on July 11, 1953. She preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2017.
In retirement, he enjoyed fishing at Kincaid Lake with his buddies, J.R. Wharry, Bill Fedderke, and Max Mileur.
He was a devoted husband, father, and son.
Clifton is survived by his son, Clifton Dale Snyder; cousin Shirley Sadowski; dear friend and caregiver Randy Morris; and faithful canine friend Sophie.
Clifton was preceded in death by his wife, parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law Lorene and Dewey Morrison, and his beloved maternal grandparents, Alex and Belle Sloan who were like second parents to him.
It was his wish to be cremated.
