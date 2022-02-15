Clifton L. Penrod
MURPHYSBORO — Clifton L. Penrod passed away at his home on February 12, 2022, with his wife by his side.
His survivors include children: Kevin L. Penrod (Debra), Leah K. Brown (William); grandchildren: Madeline E. Rowe, Ethan S. Penrod, Alyssa D. Penrod; great-grandchild: August Rowe Toliver; several nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Clifton was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday February 15, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Pettett Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Shaker Samuel officiating.
For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.
