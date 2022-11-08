Clifton (Tom) Thompson

1959 - 2022

RIO RANCHO, NM — Clifton (Tom) Thompson, 63, of Rio Rancho, NM, started a new adventure on Sept. 29, 2022.

In his youth, Tom was involved in scouting, attaining the "Life Scout" Award, earning the "God and Life" Award, and participating in camping and canoeing trips, service projects, and scout camp with the Okaw Valley Council. He was also quite the athlete, playing and earning trophies in baseball and basketball in Cahokia and Marion. He graduated from Marion High School in 1977.

He moved from Illinois to New Mexico in 1985, and framed houses in Rio Rancho with Wallen Builders and Thompson Construction for many years. He then managed the event planning for Pongal Event Center for the last 10 years.

He loved hunting, fishing, the Cardinals baseball and football teams and NASCAR. He loved his family the most, though, being a very kindhearted soul, warming blankets in the dryer to keep you warm on a cold day.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, their sons, Jeremy (Jen), Shawn (Elizabeth), his mother, Dorothy, sisters Kathy (Damon), Debbie (Mike), brother Michael (Mary Margaret), mother-in-law Elizabeth, sister-in-law Jane (David), and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father (Clifton), sister (Sandy), daughter (Jessica).

A celebration of life in Tom's honor will be held in November. RSVP to tom-suzanne@hotmail.com.