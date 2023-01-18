Clyde William Jolly
STONEFORT — Clyde William Jolly, age 69, of rural Stonefort, IL, passed away peacefully at 8:17 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Owens presiding.
Interment will follow in Coal Bank Springs Cemetery southeast of Marion, near Dykersburg.
The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to: "Coal Bank Springs Cemetery" Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit the website http://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
