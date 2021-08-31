Cole Kendrick

1955 - 2021

JOHNSTON CITY — Cole Kendrick 66, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:43 P.M. at home.

Services will be held at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City on Thursday September 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Stevens officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Cole was born on February 24, 1955 in Herrin the son of Gordon and Juanita (Smith) Kendrick. He married Patricia (Bankson) Kendrick on November 3, 1973. She survives.

He was a coal miner for over 30 years. He was a member of the U.M.W.A. He was a member of the Buccaneer's Club of Johnston City and the Bird Club. He was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by two sons: Clint Kendrick of Johnston City and William Kendrick and wife Jill of Johnston City; a daughter, Cindy Hermetz and husband Dave of Johnston City; grandchildren: Kyleigh Hermetz, Cassidy Hermetz, Colin Hermetz, Zoee Cullum, Sloan Kendrick, and Mollie Kendrick; a sister, Donna Francescon and husband Robert; and several nieces and nephews.