Colleen Jane Baltzell

Nov. 22, 1939 - May 3, 2022

GRAND TOWER — Colleen Jane Baltzell, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Colleen was born on November 22, 1939, in Wolf Lake, IL, to Frank and Lee Etta (Wright) Cripps. Colleen married William S. "Fred" Baltzell on March 1, 1957, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 1987.

Colleen worked primarily as bookkeeper until her retirement. She had great sense of humor and was a strong, loving, independent woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and reading. Most of all she always put other people above herself and nothing was more important to her than her family.

Colleen is survived by her daughter, Sherry Baltzell; sons: Billy, Anthony, Mark, and Eugene Baltzell; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandchildren; and four siblings.

Funeral services will held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Meredith Funeral Chapel in Grand Tower with Bob Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel on Saturday.

Memorials may be made in Colleen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral chapel. To leave a story or memory of Colleen, visit www.meredithfh.com