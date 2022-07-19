 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colleen Jeanette Bowman

MARION — Colleen Jeanette Bowman, age 89, of Marion, IL, and Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully at 3:43 a.m. on Friday July 15, 2022, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Wade Halva presiding.

Private interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "The Marion Ministerial Alliance". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home. For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

