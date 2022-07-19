Colleen Jeanette Bowman

The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "The Marion Ministerial Alliance". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home. For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.