Colonel Terry L. Rice Ph.D., PE

Terry lived large. A natural leader, he relished a challenge. Whether it was a leading role in constructing a C-130 airfield in a remote part of the Sahara Desert at Dirkou, or the American International School in Niamey, he got the job done. An adoring father with an exciting career, his loving daughters lived with him in far flung places on the earth. In his later years on the beautiful Treasure Coast, his much loved grandchildren looked forward to fishing with Papa and learning to drive his boat. The world was truly Terry's oyster. He explored all seven continents and, with his soul and travel mate Joette, visited all Seven Wonders of the World and many modern ones.

For over 45 years, Colonel Rice brought a unique set of capabilities to all teams in which he participated. He not only contributed technically to specific engineering and environmental challenges, he also brought a wealth of executive and program management experience in large engineering organizations, along with proven negotiating and consensus-building skills. He had the uncanny ability to get to the heart of most any challenge without wasted effort and find a workable and acceptable solution. Above all, he was always ready to stand up for what he believed was right, no matter what the consequences might have been. He steadfastly chose “the harder right instead of the easier wrong,” and never was “content with a half truth when the whole” could “be won.” Without question, the world is a better place because of Colonel Rice's passion for serving and willingness to take on the most daunting challenges. It may now be said: Colonel Rice: “Well done, be thou at peace.” … which was always his guiding destination in life.