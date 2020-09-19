Colton James Dunaway

Colton is survived by his parents, Melinda and Greg Perry of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Rick and Rhonda Dunaway of Anna; sisters, Danielle Dunaway and Whitney Perry; brothers, Zachary (Jennifer) Riley and Nicholas Riley; aunts and uncles, Sarah Sullivan (Fred Nekola), Mary (Charles) Strader, Jim (Kim) Sullivan, Jack (Susan) Stokes, Rodney LouAnn Stokes, and Leon Dunaway; our God given family, Tim, Gina, Braydon and Maryn Greenwood, Kerry, Elaine, Emma and Evan Ray, Chris Whiteside, Tina McRaven and family and Mary “MawMaw” Yeckley; too many other relatives and friends to mention.

Colton was a 2015 graduate of AJCHS. He was employed by Boe-Tel TN of Nashville, Tennessee. He loved his new life and job in Tennessee and coming home to share work stories of how high over downtown Nashville he would hang as he installed fiber optic cables. He would smile and laugh as he told his Momma. He loved coming home to Southern Illinois and staying at his dad's, fishing, hunting, flying his drones, driving his RC cars and visiting with his friends. His other favorite past time was bowling with his best friend Percy Reynolds Jr. who was teaching him how to perfect his “spin.”