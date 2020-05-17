Conard Lee Kennedy
MARION — Conard Lee Kennedy, 81, passed away peacefully at 5:07 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, there will not be any visitation or funeral service currently.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Memorials may be mailed to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

To leave an online condolence of memory, visit wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

To plant a tree in memory of Conard Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

