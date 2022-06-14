Constance Elaine Volz

1926 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Constance Elaine Volz passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was born to Aden and Anita Shepherd in Elgin, Illinois, on July 14, 1926. Connie graduated from Benton High School in 1944. World War II was ongoing at the time and Connie traveled to Oklahoma City, OK, to help in the war effort. She worked for Douglas Aircraft Company as a "Rosie the Riveter" until the war was over.

On her return to Benton, Connie married her sweetheart, Robert Ewing. They had two children, Mark Ewing of The Villages, Florida, and Cindy Ewing Lutgring of Evansville, Indiana. In addition, Connie is survived by her grandson, Scott Schaefer, and great granddaughters Kaylee Schaefer and Brittany Henson.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ewing, and her second husband, Joe Volz, parents Aden and Anita Shepherd, sister Nan Bernhard, brother Bill Shepherd, and son-in-law, Joe Lutgring.

Among Connie's employment positions, her favorite was the Benton Evening News where she worked for 20 years. Connie's favorite activities were gardening, dancing, and vacationing in Florida.

She will be missed.

Graveside services will be held at Knob Prairie Cemetery in Akin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com