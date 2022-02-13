Constance Lynn Potter

Nov. 11, 1959 - Feb. 1, 2022

RALEIGH, NC — After a brief illness, Constance Lynn Potter died peacefully at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, NC, on Feb. 1, 2022. Friends and family deeply appreciate the excellent services and compassionate care she received from everyone at WakeMed, including the third floor nurses and WakeMed social services team.

Connie grew up primarily in southern Illinois and worked in Carbondale as a personal care assistant for several people with significant physical disabilities. As a trusted member of the disability community, Connie through her work demonstrated her belief that the community should be accessible to and accepting of people with disabilities so that they can live where they choose, free and independent. A devout Catholic, Connie worshiped at the Church of Saint Francis Xavier in Carbondale, IL.

After moving to Raleigh, NC, in 2016, Connie joined St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church and served there as a lay eucharistic minister. Connie enjoyed working at the Nature's Own Bakery Outlet (Flowers Baking Company) in Raleigh and keeping in touch with friends on Facebook.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 5801 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to St. Raphael Church, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or to your favorite charity.