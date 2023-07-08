Cora Belle Childers

Aug. 19, 1924 - July 5, 2023

GOREVILLE - Cora Belle Childers, 98, passed away on July 5, 2023 at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL. Cora would have been 99 on Aug. 19. Cora married Harold Childers on March 10, 1946 in Pittsburgh, IL. He preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 1993.

Cora is survived by her daughter, Patricia Cruse. She had one son, David Childers, who preceded her in death.

Funeral services for Cora will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Goreville United Methodist Church with Pastors Doug Atkins and Alan Milligan officiating. Burial will follow at Busby Cemetery in Goreville. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday.

Memorials may be made in Cora's name to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Goreville United Methodist Church or Busby Cemetery and will be accepted at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.