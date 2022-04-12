Coral Dean Barnett

MURPHYSBORO — Coral Dean Barnett, age 96, of Murphysboro, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:40 p.m. at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

