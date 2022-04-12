 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coral Dean Barnett

Coral Dean Barnett

MURPHYSBORO — Coral Dean Barnett, age 96, of Murphysboro, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:40 p.m. at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

