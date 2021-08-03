Cory A. Baker
FAIRFIELD - Cory A. Baker, 36, of Fairfield, died at 3:29 p.m., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Cory was born on December 12, 1984, in Evansville, IN, to Steve and Karen (King) Baker of Fairfield.
Cory was an outstanding athlete at FCHS and as a result was selected to the All-NEC Conference Teams in both basketball and baseball. He attended John A. Logan and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale on baseball scholarships. Cory graduated from SIU-C with a bachelor's degree in Commercial Recreation.
Cory was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and LA Lakers fan. He loved spending time with his boys and teaching them to play baseball. They enjoyed many outdoor activities together. His family was very important to him. He was a member of the Mill Shoals Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Steve and Karen Baker; two sons: Xavier Allen Baker and Terrance Theo Baker all of Fairfield; one sister, Jenna (Brad) Dunnigan of Waterloo, IL; maternal grandmother, Mary King of Mill Shoals; paternal grandfather, Douglas Baker of Fairfield; two nieces: Isla and Solvi Dunnigan; several aunts; uncles; and cousins; including one very special aunt, Vicky King of Carterville, IL.
Cory was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Don King; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Baker; and his significant other, his boys' mother, Amanda Tucker.
Funeral services for Cory Baker will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to a college fund for Xavier and Terrance and can be mailed to the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, 106 NE 4th Street, Fairfield, IL 62837, which is in charge of the arrangements.
