Corydon Dominic Vine

Oct. 16, 1995 - March 12, 2022

CARBONDALE — Corydon (Cory) Dominic Vine, 26, died on March 12, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital after a heroic 17-month battle with gastric cancer.

He was born October 16, 1995, in Clarksville, TN. Corydon was the son of Carrie Sinclair Vine (Curt Wilson) and Christopher Vine (Shannon Gering).

Cory was the fiancé of Laney McCrary. They had been best friends for a very long time and been together since December of 2019. They were closing on a house soon and had a wedding date planned. They were each other's darling and it was obvious to anyone around them that they believed in each other. Laney cared for Cory at home and was by his side through it all. Much of Cory's strength came from the love they shared.

Corydon spent most of his childhood in El Paso, TX, where his father was stationed with the US Army. He spent many summers vacations in Tennessee and Missouri with his maternal Grandparents. In the summer of 2009 Cory's family moved to Carbondale, IL. Corydon made friends quickly and graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 2014. He worked for Neuro Restorative while attending John A. College and then went on to SIU while working at the Neighborhood Co-op in the deli. He graduated from SIU in May of 2020, with a Bachelor's Degree of Arts in Radio, Television, and Digital Media and a Minor in Video Game Design. Cory was very active in the AdLab and participated in the Big Muddy Film Festival.

For hobbies, Corydon played D&D and designed full games for multiple players. He frequently went to the local game shops and built community and made friends. Cory was extremely active in the online gaming community and was ranked in the top players for his giving spirit and helpful nature. He appreciated music and loved to travel. Corydon was also first to help people move or pick up items for people in need with his awesome truck.

Corydon was the eldest of four children. He was referred to as "Bubbo" by the two youngest and went to many musicals, talent shows, and band concerts in support. He was the kind of big brother everyone should grow up with. He gave great advice and was wise beyond his years. His smile was comforting and radiated warmth to all that crossed his path.

In addition to his great-grandparents, he was predeceased by his grandfather, Dennis Sinclair and aunt, Nisa Rodriguez.

Surviving in addition to his parents and fiancee, are Cory's siblings: Connor Vine, Cal Vine, and Skylar Wilson, all of Carbondale, IL; grandparents, Judy Sinclair of Troy, MO, Shellie Struble of Ogden, UT, Richard Vine of Roy, UT, and Gloria Hathaway of Tremonton, UT; aunts and uncles: Kimberly Sinclair Easley (Matthew) of Troy, MO, Michelle Vine Berrett (Frank) of Roy, UT, Melody Flitton (James) of Layton, UT, Krystal Piersen (David) of Roy, UT, Angelique Vine of Roy, UT, and Ariel Vine of Roy, UT. Cousins to Corydon include: Hannah Easley, Kyle Berrett (Shelly), Shawn Lyle, Madeline Easley, Erin Lyle, and Hailee Parlet. Other surviving family without specific titles include: Jim and Sandy Wilson, Don and Sue Gering, Craig Wilson, Amina Wilson, and Sarah Inboden.

In alignment with his giving nature, Corydon chose to donate his body to Washington University to further the study of Gastric Cancer, since his case was unusual and severe. His corneas were also donated to help someone see.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bell Hill Mansion in Cobden on April 30, 2022. It was the venue Cory and Laney had chosen for their wedding. It is a majestic place, and we are grateful we will be able to celebrate Cory's impactful life at this location as well. Gathering will begin at 3:00 p.m., with a formal service to start promptly at 4:00 p.m. A potluck reception with drinks and music will follow at 6:00 p.m.. Everyone who loved Cory is welcome to come for either the formal service, just the reception, or stay for the entirety of the celebration. The Facebook event will have more details as well at https://fb.me/e/1Ussvrolq. We ask that a "going" reply is given on the event page so we may properly plan for drinks, food, and seating.

Flowers and plants may be sent to Bell Hill at 333 Bell Hill Road, Cobden, IL 62920 on Friday, the 29, but monetary donations may also be made to the family (Carrie Vine) to fund a Memorial Tree and/or bench on SIU campus with a plaque in Corydon's honor. Those may be sent to 29 View Valley Dr., Carbondale, IL 62903.