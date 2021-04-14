Craig Allen Marfio

1967 - 2021

GRAND TOWER - Craig Allen Marfio, 53, of Grand Tower, Illinois, was found at his residence in Grand Tower, Illinois.

Craig was born on August 9, 1967, in Murphysboro, Illinois, to Sam Marfio and Joy (Simon) Marfio.

He was a truck driver. He played a lot of pool and was a member of the American Pool Association. Craig liked to fish and then cook fish and barbeque.

He was survived by one daughter Nicole Marfio of DuQuoin; two grandchildren: Kamdyn Rydacki and Tehya Rybacki, both of DuQuoin; one sister Linda Dietz (Dave) Butcher and one brother Robert (Brenda) Marfio, all of Murphysboro; and one sister in law Gayla (Chuck) Thompson of Vergennes.

Craig has been cremated.

