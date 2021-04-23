Craig Dixon

1961 - 2021

Our duck and goose hunter and fisherman, Craig Dixon, decided it was time to cross the Rainbow Bridge on April 21, 2021, to pick up our nine very special fur babies and head to heaven. Debra and their fur baby, Pebbles, were by his side. He was born on July 12, 1961 in Council Bluffs, Iowa the son of William and Pat (Kaplinger) Dixon.

Little did he know, when Debra stepped on his toe, they would be together for 30 years. Besides Debra, he is survived by his children: Alexis Johnson, Lance Dixon and April Pearman; his grandchildren: Drake Johnson, Summer Dixon and Harrison Johnson; siblings; Doug, Scott and Danny Dixon and Becky Etherton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Steven Dixon.

The hunting and fishing community will miss seeing him in his boat. He didn't care if he caught anything, he just loved being out there. His winning smile will be missed by his family and friends, especially his friends and coworkers at SIU where he worked as a painter.

Craig's wish was to be cremated. He asked that if his friends wished to honor him, they can do so by donating to PAWS or Union County Animal Control. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.