Craig M. Wisinski-Makanda

June 7, 1973 - May 24, 2023

EVANSVILLE, IN — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Craig Matthew Wisinski on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mass will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Father Robert Flannery officiating.

To see full obituary, visit https://www.walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com

Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Southern Illinois entrusted with arrangements.