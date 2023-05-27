Craig M. Wisinski-Makanda
June 7, 1973 - May 24, 2023
EVANSVILLE, IN — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Craig Matthew Wisinski on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mass will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Father Robert Flannery officiating.
To see full obituary, visit https://www.walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com
Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Southern Illinois entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.