SPARTA — Detective Curt Michael Holland passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Commerce City, Colorado.

Curt Michael Holland was born Aug. 13, 1983, in Sparta. He was the son of Carl L. and Sharon K. (Cheatum) Holland.

He attended school in the Sparta Public School District where he participated in band, jazz band, math team, baseball, and golf. After high school, Curt attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. While at SIU Curt participated in the ROTC and played the trumpet in both the pep and marching bands. Curt graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice with a minor in Spanish.

After graduation, Curt moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he took a position at Best Buy. While there, Curt met his future wife, Amanda Richardson. Curt and Amanda lived in Colorado Springs for a few years, then moved to Denver so Amanda could pursue her bachelor's degree in nursing. They were married on July 22, 2014, just prior to Curt entering the academy for the Denver Sheriff's Department where he worked as a corrections officer.