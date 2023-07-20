FORT ATKINSON, WI - Curtis (Curt) Wright, age 86, left earth to claim his reward in heaven on July 13, 2023. Curt was born October 17, 1936, to Leon and Gladys Wright in West Frankfort, Illinois. He was the eldest of four children. He married Pearl Louise (Hungate) Wright on March 9, 1957. Curt served in the U.S. Army in Texas. Curt worked many years in the construction field as a union carpenter for various companies. Curt was an awesome horse trainer and owned and trained many horses with Don Orbeck. Curt was a simple man and lived a life of service. He was also an amazing family man.

Curt is survived by the love and joy of his life, Pearl Louise of Fort Atkinson; his nephew, best buddy and pal, Doug (Nancy) Schwenn of Sun Prairie; His special nephews, Danny (Emily Rausch) Schwenn of Fall River, Joey (Corina Schlub) Schwenn of Deforest; His princess and grandmother's namesake, Carrie Lee Schwenn of Sun Prairie. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn (Bill Elmore) Schwenn of Sun Prairie; His sister, Brenda Pike of Thompsonville, Illinois; His sister-in-law, Joyce Harbort of Knoxville, Tennessee; His sister-in-law, Sheila Wright of West Frankfort, Illinois. He is further survived by many other special nieces, nephews, many grand nieces and nephews, and one great-grandnephew. He loved them dearly and thought of them often. He was preceded in death by his parents; His brother Richard Wright; In-laws, Lester (Buster) Hungate and Pearl (McFarlane) Hungate; Brother-in-laws, Mike Pike, and Albert Schwenn; His brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Florine Laflash. A special thank you to Don Voeltz and Rainbow Hospice. Another special thanks to his little buddy and pal, Joey Schwenn and Carrie Lee Schwenn for their love and special care. Curt, Pearl Louise, and Doug would like to thank Scott and Jennifer Rowntree for all the thoughtfulness and unending help.