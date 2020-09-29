 Skip to main content
HERRIN - Curtis Glen Smith, 60 of Herrin, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, due to an apparent stroke.

He was born in Lawrenceville on Dec. 29, 1959, to Harold L. and Anna Ruth (Stansfield) Smith.

Curtis used his degree from NIU to become a systems analyst for Illinois Century Network.

Surviving family includes his three sons, James Curtis Smith of Herrin, Logan Smith of Newton, and Lawrence Smith of Herrin; two brothers of Lawrenceville, Robin Smith and Scott Smith; and a very good friend that the family extends a special “thank you” to - Phil Daniels of Sparta.

A “walk-through” viewing will be held at the Cunningham-Young Funeral Home in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. until noon. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Lawrenceville City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association directly or through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.

