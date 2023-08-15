ST. LOUIS, MO – Curtis Kohring passed to his next adventure July 30, 2023, at age 82. Curt was a very loving husband to Mary Ann (Vogelsang), very proud father to Sheila (Dan), Eric (Emily), and Bryan (Renee), and exceptionally proud grandfather of Taylor, Jacob, Ella and Macey. He will be missed by family and friends (including the families of Marjorie Becker, Madelyn and Chuck Loftin, Maureen and Rodney Buchek and Sandy Kohring). Curt committed his life to helping others with a career working and advocating for people with disabilities (Goodwill, Chicago and START, Murphysboro, Illinois) and volunteering at grassroot charities, most recently Feed My People (St. Louis). Those wishing to remember Curt may donate to Feed My People, or to reach out with kindness to another in need. Curt would have liked that