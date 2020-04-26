× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Curtis Ray Hartley, 85, graduated to Heaven at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Curtis passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones after a sudden onset of extreme short term illness.

Curtis will remain in the care of Crain Funeral Home until his family, friends, and the community can all come together to have their goodbyes and celebrate his life. The time, date and place of service will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the Hartley Art Gallery in Herrin.

Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of arrangements.

To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Hartley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.