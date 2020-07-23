× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Curtis Ray Hartley, 85, graduated to Heaven at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Curtis passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones after a sudden onset of extreme short term illness.

Services for Curtis Hartley will be private. Entombment will take place at Egyptian Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Energy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hartley Art Gallery in Herrin.

Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of arrangements.

To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.