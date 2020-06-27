× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MULKEYTOWN — Cynthia Jean Sims, 84, passed away June 25, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Ward Cemetery in Mulkeytown, with Pastor Bill Wiggs and Zip Biby officiating. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery in Mulkeytown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ward-Greenwood Cemetery Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is in charge of arrangements.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.