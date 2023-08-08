Dale Billingsley

Dec. 22, 1934 - Aug. 5, 2023

GOREVILLE, IL - Dale Billingsley, age 88 years, a resident of Goreville, departed this life and went to his heavenly home to meet his Lord and Savior and to be reunited with loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. from his residence.

A funeral service honoring the life of Dale Billingsley will be conducted Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2023, at Busby Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 7715 Illinois State Route 37 North, Goreville. Pastor Steve Shea and Pastor Jeff Owens will officiate.

Burial will be in the Busby Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Busby Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. There will be a further time of visitation Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2023, from 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the service. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Spillertown Baptist Church, 100 Spillertown Road, Marion, Illinois 62959 or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959 or to the Busby Chapel Cemetery, c/o Jim Dunn, 375 Dunn Lane, Goreville, Illinois 62939

To share a memory of Dale or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.