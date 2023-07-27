Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Rendleman in Hileman Funeral, Home and Anna with Ivan Ryan officiating. Interment will be in the North America cemetery in Galatia. Friends may visit after 11:00 AM until the service hour at one Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Rendleman in Hileman, Funeral, Home in Anna.