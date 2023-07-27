Dale Boatright
Aug. 5, 1952 - July 24, 2023
ANNA, IL - Dale Boatright age 70 of Anna died Monday, July 24, 2023 at South East Hospital in Cape Girardeau Missouri.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Rendleman in Hileman Funeral, Home and Anna with Ivan Ryan officiating. Interment will be in the North America cemetery in Galatia. Friends may visit after 11:00 AM until the service hour at one Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Rendleman in Hileman, Funeral, Home in Anna.
Rendleman and Hileman funeral home in Anna in charge of arrangements
