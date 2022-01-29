Dale R. Harris

May 11, 1937 - Jan. 16, 2022

DENVER, CO — Dale R. Harris, 84, of Denver, CO, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Rose Hospital in Denver with family by his side.

Dale was born on May 11, 1937, in Crab Orchard, IL, to Ray B. and Aurelia (Davis) Harris. Dale attended Marion schools where he excelled in athletics and received the Rotary Diamond Key award. After graduating from Marion High School in 1955, Dale attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, graduating in 1959. He excelled academically at UC and was honored to be the Cane Bearer at his graduation ceremonies. Following graduation, he attended Harvard Law School in Massachusetts. On June 26, 1960, Dale and the love of his life, Toni K. Shapkoff of West Frankfort, were united in marriage.

Following his graduation from Harvard, Dale and Toni moved to Denver, where he joined the law firm of Davis, Graham and Stubbs. Dale served as partner, several years as managing partner, in the firm until his retirement in 2007. During that time he gained a national reputation in antitrust and trial practice. Following retirement, Dale served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and continued in this role until his passing. His colleagues remember him for his work ethic and leadership, as well as his dedication to passing his wealth of knowledge and professionalism on to the next generation. People looked to him because of his abilities, compassion, kindness, and integrity.

Dale had served as past president of both the Denver Bar Association and the Colorado Bar Association, receiving the Award of Merit from both organizations. He received numerous other awards throughout his career.

He believed in giving back to his community and served as chairman of the boards of the Colorado chapter of the American Arthritis Foundation, the Mile High United Way and the QuaLife Wellness Community. Throughout his life, however, Dale never lost sight of his Southern Illinois roots, friends and family.

Dale is survived by his wife of 61 years, Toni Harris, and his loving family. His family will always remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray B. and Aurelia Harris; his sister and brother-in-law, Romelle and Dr. John Kaeser; his nephew, Steven D. Kaeser; his in laws, Tony and Julie Shapkoff; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Denver at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, the Anshutz Cancer Center General Research Fund, and Mile High United Way. Horan and McConaty Funeral Home in Denver is handling arrangements.