Dale Tyrone "Ty" Hollman

1951 - 2021

JACOB — Dale Tyrone "Ty" Hollmann, 70, of Jacob, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital, Carbondale, IL.

Ty was born January 19, 1951, in Murphysboro, IL, to Herbert L. and Erma Clara Eckert Hollmann. He married Joann Leinicke on January 17, 1976, in Ava, IL. Ty was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Jacob, IL, American Legion Post #127, Murphysboro, IL. He was a retired correctional officer from Menard Penitentiary, Chester, IL.

Ty is survived by his wife, Joann Hollmann of Jacob, IL, sister, Janice Hollmann of Gorham, IL, brother, Gary (Laura) Hollmann of Jacob, IL, nieces and nephews; Pam (Rick) Glidewell, Timothy (Darla) Hollmann, Kelly (John) Brickner, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Ty is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Wilburn “Corky” Heins, sister, Bonnie Lee Hollmann.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church, Jacob, IL, with Reverend Mike Kettner officiating. Burial to follow Ava Evergreen Cemetery, Ava, IL. Friends may call from 5 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL and 1 - 2 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the church.

Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church or St. Ann's Catholic Church and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.