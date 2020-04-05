Dallas 'Gene' Barnett

He then started his lifetime career in engineering, working at Honeywell, Caterpillar and CEF Industries. There, he helped to develop new technologies to advance the field of engineering.

Throughout his life he had many achievements to be proud of; however, none compared to his children. Whether it was coaching, cheering from the stands, or just watching them grow and start families of their own, Gene would be beaming with pride. His unwavering commitment to his family continues to be shown through his children and grandchildren and they will always remember him teaching them to never give up and always exceed expectations, just as he did.

Gene enjoyed everything outdoors; camping, fishing, skiing, gardening, and scuba diving. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, attending season games for several years.

Gene's family would like to thank the staff at the Villas of Holly Brook and Transitions Hospice for all the love and care they have shown, not only to “Genie Boy, Papa Gene, Mr. Gene,” but also to his family. You are all true angels. “To love a person is to learn the song in their heart, and sing it to them when they have forgotten” - Arne Garborg

