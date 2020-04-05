ZEIGLER — Dallas “Gene” Barnett, 83, of Bloomington, returned home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook at Fox Creek.
A celebration of life will be in Gene's memory at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To express condolences online, visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Gene was born March 18, 1937, to Dallas and Marie Stearns Barnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Dayton Ferguson; his stepmother, Marcelle Barnett; three sisters and three nephews. He leaves behind five children, Rock (Ann) Barnett, Keith Barnett, Jenny (Brian) Budny, Scott Barnett, Debbie (Eric) Moore; and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Lora McKibbin; a brother-in-law and best friend, Dick Ogden; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Gene was raised in Zeigler by Dallas and Marcelle Barnett.
He was a member of Zeigler Christian Church, and sang with his sisters and played piano for church services.
He graduated from Zeigler Community High School where he was very athletic, participating in football, basketball and track. Gene also was accepted to and attended the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis. After leaving the academy, Gene attended University of Illinois, majoring in engineering.
He then started his lifetime career in engineering, working at Honeywell, Caterpillar and CEF Industries. There, he helped to develop new technologies to advance the field of engineering.
Throughout his life he had many achievements to be proud of; however, none compared to his children. Whether it was coaching, cheering from the stands, or just watching them grow and start families of their own, Gene would be beaming with pride. His unwavering commitment to his family continues to be shown through his children and grandchildren and they will always remember him teaching them to never give up and always exceed expectations, just as he did.
Gene enjoyed everything outdoors; camping, fishing, skiing, gardening, and scuba diving. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, attending season games for several years.
Gene's family would like to thank the staff at the Villas of Holly Brook and Transitions Hospice for all the love and care they have shown, not only to “Genie Boy, Papa Gene, Mr. Gene,” but also to his family. You are all true angels. “To love a person is to learn the song in their heart, and sing it to them when they have forgotten” - Arne Garborg
