DE SOTO — On Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, Dana Simpson passed from this world at her rural De Soto home.
She died peacefully after a prolonged 14-year battle with COPD.
Dana was born Oct. 3, 1957, to Gilbert and Mary Ann Bolen in Holden Hospital in Carbondale.
Dana's love of nursing led her to JALC where she completed both her LPN and RN degrees. Dana was loved by both her patients and coworkers. She was a beautiful person both inside and out.
Dana loved traveling, cooking, bonfires and her dog, Coco.
As a natural teacher she taught both her husband and son how to cook along with many others.
If you came to her house hungry you were sure to leave with both a full stomach and heart.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Brad; and their son, Jesse; as well as her extended family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be conducted on a date to be determined in Spring 2021.
