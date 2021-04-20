 Skip to main content
Danny Carroll Lovan
Danny Carroll Lovan

Danny Caroll Lovan

WEST FRANKFORT — Danny Carroll Lovan, West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away in Herrin Hospital on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 19, 2021, in Union Funeral Home-West Frankfort, IL at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Matt Dial officiating. Interment will be in Denning Cemetery on Orient road. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences of sympathy: www.unionfh.com.

