Danny Hill Henard

1951—2022

DONGOLA – Danny Henard, 71, of Dongola, Illinois passed away Dec. 7, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

Danny was born Sept. 10, 1951 in Vienna, Illinois to the late Doyle and Mary (Hill) Henard. He graduated from Vienna High School in 1969 and went to college for two years at Eastern Illinois University and two years at Southern Illinois University. Throughout his time in college, Danny received many awards and certificates. He worked 21 years SECO as a machine operator.

Danny loved fishing, movies, traveling, seeing family and tending to his garden. He especially liked picking green beans and keeping critters away from his harvest. Danny didn’t know a stranger, loved his family and was loved by many.

Surviving Danny are his wife, Delta (Adams) Henard of Dongola, IL; daughter, Dana (Jason) Stokesbary of Georgetown, KY; brother Randall (Gloria) Henard of Golconda, IL; two grandsons, four granddaughters and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a step daughter, Michelle Culp.

A celebration of Danny’s life will take place and Friends may visit with family at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 200 Crestview Lane, Dongola, Illinois.

Condolences may be made online at

www.pierrefuneralhome.com.

