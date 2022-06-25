Darleen Marie McCray

Aug. 31, 1957 - June 7, 2022

WILLET, CA — Darleen Marie McCray died at her home in Willet, California on June 7, 2022, with her brother at her bedside. Diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2019, Dar chose to spend her final days in her home with the support of Adventist Hospice and caring friends. Dar was born to Marjorie and Elwell McCray on August 31, 1957 in Belleville, where she lived until she graduated from high school. Dar was the youngest of four siblings.

She is survived by brother, Wayne; sisters: Jeanice, Lynda; and niece, Kayla. Dar and her brother were always very close, with only 18 months between them, many people assumed they were twins. Dar is also survived by her very large, devoted dog "Mac", who she adored. Dar was comforted knowing that Mac will have a good home with her brother.

Dar graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a BS in Geography and Environmental Resources and was passionate about nature and environmental protection. As a student, Dar worked at SIU's Pollution Control facility, which led to a career in environmental remediation. In 1992 she took a position in the Bay Area of California, where she lived until moving in 2021 to Willets in northern California, an area that she frequently visited and where she had many friends. Dar loved being outdoors, close to nature, near home, or during her many travels to wild places in the U.S. and other countries. She often returned to Southern Illinois to visit family, friends and favorite outdoor places. Dar loved music, and frequently travelled to music festivals. She made many trips to New Orleans and had many dear friends there. Dar had friends in many places who will miss her great zest for life, generosity, and love of the natural world.

There will be no formal memorial service. Dar donated her body for medical research. Her cremated remains will rest among the redwoods she loved in Northern California. Those wishing to memorialize Dar's life can make contributions to the Willets Adventist Home Health/Hospice Program. The staff from this agency helped Dar through difficult times with genuine friendship and compassion. Checks can be directed to: Adventist Health Mendocino Coast; Attn: Judy Houglund; 700 River Drive; Fort Bragg, CA 95437 (with "AH Hospice Care" in memo). To make a gift online, please visit the link: www.adventisthealth.org/mendocino-county/mendocino-county-philanthropy/make-a-gift/