CARBONDALE — Darlene Zubbrick, 76, of Carbondale, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare.

She was born June 20, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Ester (Livermore) Grey.

Darlene will be missed by many friends including, Monika, Dianna, Lucinda, Cassidy, Randy, Heidi, Steve, Shannon, Tommy, Robert, and Keela.

There will be no services held.

To leave online condolences, visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com. Rendleman and Hileman Funeral home in Anna are in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Zubbrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

