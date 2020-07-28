CARBONDALE — Daron S. Dixon, 53, of Carbondale, passed away 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Andrew Hastie officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin.
Due to Health Concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus, if you wish to attend the Visitation and Funeral Service, the wearing of a Face Mask is MANDATORY and please Social Distance yourself from others.
For further family information or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.