CARBONDALE — Daron S. Dixon, 53, of Carbondale, passed away 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Andrew Hastie officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin.

Due to Health Concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus, if you wish to attend the Visitation and Funeral Service, the wearing of a Face Mask is MANDATORY and please Social Distance yourself from others.

