Darrel W. Robinson
MT. VERNON/FORMERLY OF SESSER - Darrel W. Robinson, 73, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Sesser, passed away on Thursday January 14, 2021, at Mt. Vernon Healthcare Center.
Graveside services will be on Monday January 18, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be at the Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser on Monday from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation and will be accepted at the funeral home.
