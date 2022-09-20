 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darrell L. Trexler

VERGENNES — Darrell L. Trexler, age 60 of Vergennes, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, in his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com

