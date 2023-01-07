ENERGY – Darrell N. Spiller, 67, of Energy, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Judy (McPherson) Spiller, and daughters, Lanie, Shelley, and Dara.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Jesse McPherson officiating. Burial will be in Blairsville Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation will immediately follow.