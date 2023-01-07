Darrell N. Spiller
ENERGY – Darrell N. Spiller, 67, of Energy, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Judy (McPherson) Spiller, and daughters, Lanie, Shelley, and Dara.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Jesse McPherson officiating. Burial will be in Blairsville Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation will immediately follow.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.