 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darrell N. Spiller

  • 0
Darrell N. Spiller

Darrell N. Spiller

ENERGY – Darrell N. Spiller, 67, of Energy, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Judy (McPherson) Spiller, and daughters, Lanie, Shelley, and Dara.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Jesse McPherson officiating. Burial will be in Blairsville Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation will immediately follow.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News