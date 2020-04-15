× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Darren William Haney, 53, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home.

Darren was a gifted scholar and musician and worked as an ESL instructor in the Murphysboro School District.

Private graveside services were conducted in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship in his name at https:/www.gofundme.com/f/scholarship-fund-in-memory-of-darren-haney.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

