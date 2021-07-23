 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darren William Haney
0 entries

Darren William Haney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Darren William Haney

CARBONDALE – Darren William Haney, 53, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Unitarian Fellowship in Carbondale at 2:00 p.m. Guests will be welcomed at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darren Haney Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News