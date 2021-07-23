Darren William Haney
CARBONDALE – Darren William Haney, 53, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Unitarian Fellowship in Carbondale at 2:00 p.m. Guests will be welcomed at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darren Haney Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
