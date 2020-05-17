MARION — Darrin Patrick, 49, of Webster Groves, Missouri, formerly of Marion, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, May, 7, 2020, in Pacific, Missouri.
He was born Friday, Dec. 4, 1970, in Herrin, the son of James Roy Patrick and Karen L. (Morgan) Patrick Bowman.
Darrin attended school in Marion, and was a graduate of Marion High School Class of 1989.
He went on to obtain degrees from Southwest Baptist University, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Covenant Theological Seminary.
He was united in marriage to Amie Elizabeth McKenzie on Saturday, June 12, 1993, in Marion, and together they shared nearly 27 years of marriage.
Darrin was a teaching pastor at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He also served with the ARC church planting network, where he trained and coached other pastors. He was the founding pastor of the Journey Church, in St. Louis, Missouri, which he planted in 2001. He formerly served in pastoral roles at North Heartland Community Church in Kansas City, Missouri, Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church in Herrin, and Energy First Baptist Church in Energy.
Darrin was also a former chaplain to the St. Louis Cardinals, the former vice-president of the Acts 29 Church Planting network and the author of several books, including Church Planter and The Dude's Guide to Manhood. He was the co-founder of The Pastors' Collective podcast along with his pastor and friend, Greg Surratt.
Darrin loved sports, particularly baseball, basketball, and Morgan family wiffle ball games. He was passionately committed to coaching his son Drew, and unabashedly proud of Drew's talent and ability. He adored his three beautiful daughters and loved finding creative ways to spend time with them and call out their uniqueness. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors in the country. Darrin was an avid reader, loved great movies, and was a dynamic and fun presence in any gathering. He was a passionate leader, a gifted teacher and an encouraging friend to many. He was a caring husband and father. Most importantly, he loved God and people with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Amie E. Patrick of Webster Groves, Missouri; four children, Gloryanna Summer Patrick, Grace Karin Patrick, Drew McKenzie Patrick and Delainey Lee Patrick, all of Webster Groves, Missouri; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Darlene and Roger Watkins of Harrisburg, and Terra Lynn Bruggeman and her significant other, Bill Kilby of Marion; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Marilyn McKenzie of Marion; niece, Alyssa Rowles and husband, Eric, of Greenwood, Indiana; nephew, Luke Bruggeman and wife, Hannah, of Indianapolis, Indiana; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other beloved extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Chelsea Morgan Bruggeman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Internment will be private.
For those wishing to contribute to the family at this time, a special link and account has been set up for the benefit of the family. Visit givesendgo.com/DarrinPatrick.
For additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
