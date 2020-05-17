Darrin Patrick

Darrin loved sports, particularly baseball, basketball, and Morgan family wiffle ball games. He was passionately committed to coaching his son Drew, and unabashedly proud of Drew's talent and ability. He adored his three beautiful daughters and loved finding creative ways to spend time with them and call out their uniqueness. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors in the country. Darrin was an avid reader, loved great movies, and was a dynamic and fun presence in any gathering. He was a passionate leader, a gifted teacher and an encouraging friend to many. He was a caring husband and father. Most importantly, he loved God and people with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed.